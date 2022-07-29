Gol Linhas Aéreas has a billionaire loss again; see how the company’s 2nd quarter was





Gol Linhas Aéreas presented its results for the 2nd quarter of 2022 (2Q22) this Thursday, July 28, which show that the net income of R$ 2.61 billion for the 1st quarter has now reverted to a net loss of BRL 2.85 billionor R$2.61 billion in terms of recurring net loss.

Net income for the 2nd quarter of 2022 – Source: Gol Linhas Aéreas Results Presentation

The loss also shows a reversal in relation to the same period in 2021 (2Q21), when the result was a profit of R$ 642.9 million. In the case of 2019, free from the effects of the pandemic, Gol recorded a loss of R$ 194 million.

Net Results

– 2Q19: loss of BRL 194 million

– 1Q21: loss of R$ 2.5 billion

– 2Q21: profit of BRL 642 million

– 3Q21: loss of R$ 2.5 billion

– 4Q21: loss of R$ 2.81 billion

– 1Q22: profit of R$ 2.6 billion

– 2Q22: loss of BRL 2.85 billion





See below what the company comments on this most recent quarter ended.

Management Comments

The second quarter results demonstrate the consistent recovery in demand in a quarter historically characterized by low seasonality in the Brazilian airline industry. Investments in technology and product offering are essential to expand GOL’s leadership position, both with the current recovery of the corporate public and the increase in the offer of new routes for Customers looking for leisure destinations.

– Efficiency in Yield Management

In April, dynamic yield management enabled GOL to offset the increase in fuel costs. In May and June, concurrently with the transition to the low season, GOL adjusted its capacity level to stabilize rates in the short term. As a result, the average yield per passenger in the quarter grew 66.2% compared to 2Q21, reaching a record R$43.00 cents.

One of GOL’s main strengths has always been its discipline in capacity management, due to its flexible single-fleet model, which allows the Company to quickly adjust its flight offer to the projected demand in each market. This, combined with the continuous recovery of productivity through increased utilization and greater efficiency of its operating fleet, position GOL to be successful in its strategy of margin expansion.

“One of the synergies of the reintegration of Smiles is the optimization of the sale of seats and, consequently, the growth of customer loyalty. We extended this advantage with the resumption of investments in technology and data analysis, which allows us to increase yield accuracy. As a result, we achieved the highest yield ever, even in the historically weakest quarter of the year,” said Eduardo Bernardes, Vice President of Revenue.

– Accelerated Fleet Renewal with 737-MAX as Pillar in Cost Reduction

In this quarter, the Company received three new aircraft Boeing 737-MAX 8, increasing the share of this model to 24% of the total fleet. Maintaining the pace of fleet transformation will enable GOL to end the year with 44 737-MAX 8 aircraft, or 33% of the total, with increased productivity and greater cost efficiency.

These new aircraft are a fundamental part of GOL’s strategy for growth, consistency and proximity, including its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, as they offer 15% less fuel, 16% less carbon emissions, 40% less noise and longer range compared to the Boeing 737-NG.

The Company performed the scheduled return of an aircraft Boeing 737-NG and signed contracts for the early return of four other aircraft, previously scheduled to take place in the second half of 2022.

GOL plans to end the year with 92 737-NG aircraft, three of which converted to freighter model dedicated to the partnership with MELI, which should generate approximately R$100 million in incremental revenue at GOLLOG. The first cargo aircraft will start operations at the end of August/22.

“We are confident that the increase in operating fleet utilization, which generated 27.5% productivity gains this quarter, combined with the fuel savings of the new generation 737-MAX aircraft, will allow us to extend our leadership in unit costs and maintain a disciplined growth of our offer for the second half of the year,” commented Celso Ferrer, president of Gol Linhas Aéreas.





– Mesh expansion

The Company continues to expand its network, mainly in airports with high corporate demand. The recovery of this market as of April/22 led to an increase of approximately 20% and 40% in the offer of flights, respectively in Congonhas (São Paulo) and Santos Dumont (Rio de Janeiro).

To the regional marketsGOL’s network opened four new bases this quarter: Ribeirão Preto, São José do Rio Preto, Passo Fundo and Uruguaiana, all with connections in Guarulhos (São Paulo), in addition to announcing two new destinations, Ipatinga and Uberaba, both in Minas Gerais General.

At the international marketflights to the United States, Argentina, Paraguay and Bolivia, which had been suspended during the pandemic, resumed.

Specifically for Argentina, whose demand has strengthened due to the exchange rate, the “air bridge” between São Paulo (Guarulhos) and Buenos Aires (Aeroparque) was announced in partnership with Aerolineas Argentina, with which GOL has had a codeshare agreement for more than of 10 years. Direct flights will have exclusive facilities and benefits as of 4Q22.

“The consistent growth in our second quarter results reflects the expansion of our services in regional markets, the increase in presence in premium markets, and the creation of new opportunities to generate complementary revenues. We achieved this while preserving the flexibility of our single fleet model which, combined with our experienced Team of Eagles, enabled us to adapt to the evolving market dynamics quickly and efficiently,” commented Eduardo Bernardes.

– Liquidity Management and Margin Strengthening

The Company ended June/22 with liquidity of R$4.0 billion. Disregarding the exchange rate variation, the level of financial debt remained stable when compared to the pre-pandemic period, with significantly lower short-term amortizations compared to its competitors and without significant maturities for the next two years.

The ratio of net debt (excluding the perpetual bond) to adjusted LTM EBITDA reached 9.5x on 06/30/2022, representing the lowest financial leverage among peers. GOL maintained its Fitch B-, Moody’s B3, S&P CCC+ credit ratings.

The maintenance costs required for the new 737-MAX deliveries, under the fleet renewal acceleration plan, will be covered by the financing lines already obtained from counterparties and through the use of the balance of maintenance deposits.

GOL does not have significant expenditures for aircraft acquisition advances (“PDPs”) associated with the acquisition of new 737-MAX aircraft.

Richard Lark, Chief Financial Officer, said: “We prioritized liability management and asset preservation during the pandemic, as we believe we would be in a unique position to focus on recovering our margins and enhancing our competitive cost advantages. We do not have significant short-term maturities and we will gradually lead GOL to strengthen its balance sheet with financial deleveraging.”





– Continuous Focus on Customer Experience

GOL believes that the Customer’s experience will be fundamental for post-pandemic market share growth, as passengers will prefer to fly with airlines they trust in terms of Safety and Service. In the second quarter, the Company recorded important advances in the provision of services to its Clients.

In May/22, the VIP lounges for international and domestic departures (GOL Premium Lounge) at Guarulhos airport were reopened and in-flight service on domestic flights was re-established. International flights have full in-flight service since November/21. GOL’s domestic NPS increased to 44 in 2Q22.

In June, GOL received an unprecedented award for the airline with the best Wi-Fi in South America by APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association), based on a survey that collected anonymous opinions from passengers on around 1 million flights carried out by more than 600 airlines around the world.

As of July/22, Smiles Customers can use the Facebook and WhatsApp messaging applications completely free of charge on GOL flights with internet available.

The partnership between GOL and American Airlines (AA) was expanded so that Customers of both companies’ loyalty programs can enjoy more benefits and convenience. For example, the Top Tier benefit for AAdvantage and Smiles Diamond Customers, traveling to destinations operated between GOL and American Airlines, transforms the entire trip into a unique experience, from ticket purchase to final destination.

In operation since February/20, the existing codeshare agreement between GOL and AA represents the largest route network in the Americas and allows the Company’s Customers to conveniently connect to more than 40 destinations in the United States.

“As we seek to further strengthen our market leadership in the post-pandemic environment, we have been improving the Customer experience on flights operated by GOL. We continue to invest in better products and technology that will result in a new travel experience. In the next growth cycle, we will seek greater excellence in the relationship with Customers and Employees,” commented Carla Fonseca, Customer Experience Director.

– Reincorporation of Smiles, GOL’s Loyalty Program

2Q22 evidenced the continuous improvement in all of Smiles’ performance indicators, boosted by the operational and financial synergies captured after the completion of the merger.

As anticipated, the reincorporation of Smiles provided opportunities to generate new revenues, and the loyalty program reached a record 20 million Customers and revenues of approximately R$1.0 billion in the second quarter, more than doubling the amount recorded in 2Q21 and confirming the 5th consecutive quarter of increase in sales.

Adding the tax synergies, working capital and unified inventory management, approximately R$1.3 billion was captured in cash, resulting in a payback of less than 1 year on the acquisition price. The Company also plans to obtain approximately R$3 billion of incremental cash flow from other synergies in the coming years.

“Smiles’ performance has exceeded our expectations every quarter, demonstrating the success of the assertive moves to strengthen the balance sheet and capital structure led by GOL. In addition to promoting high added value to the Company’s operations, Smiles continues to be an unencumbered asset of great value,” concluded Richard Lark.





– ESG initiatives

GOL continues to advance in several projects and initiatives focused on ESG. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI), made up of a diverse selection of employees from its Team of Eagles, conducts in-depth discussions on DEI topics, studying and proposing actions to increase diversity in leadership positions.

GOL’s ethics and compliance policies and programs review organizational anti-corruption policies and legal and compliance guidelines, strengthening the Company’s capabilities to prevent, detect and respond to violations.

GOL remains focused on its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The IEnvA Stage 2 certification process provides complete validation of the Company’s Environmental Management System (EMS) at a level equivalent to that of ISO 14001. In 2020, GOL GOL was the first airline in Brazil and one of 14 in the world to achieve Stage 1, a certification developed by IATA for airlines.

The “MeuVooCompensa” program, an initiative resulting from the partnership between GOL and MOSS, completed one year in June/22, maintaining 2 routes 100% compensated in an unprecedented way – Recife/Fernando de Noronha and Congonhas/Bonito, in addition to the possibility for the Customer to voluntarily compensate the emissions of the flown segment.

GOL is one of the most transparent companies in ESG initiatives.

With information from Gol Linhas Aéreas