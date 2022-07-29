Government accounts register a surplus of R$ 14.43 billion in June, the highest balance for the month since 2011 | Economy

The National Treasury Secretariat reported this Thursday (28) that the federal government’s accounts registered a primary surplus of R$ 14.43 billion in June this year.

O surplus is recorded when government revenues exceed expenditures (excluding interest payments on public debt). When the opposite happens, with expenses exceeding income, the result is deficit.

The result for June this year was the highest for the month since 2011, when the positive balance reached R$ 20.24 billion (inflation-adjusted value). The Treasury’s historical series begins in 1997.

According to the government, the balance was pulled by the record collection last month, which totaled R$ 181 billion.

The last time the federal government recorded a positive balance in June was in 2013, when the surplus was BRL 1.4 billion (discounting inflation).

In June 2021, when spending on the Covid pandemic was higher, there was a negative balance of BRL 82.2 billion.

Also according to the National Treasury, the government’s accounts closed the first half of this year with a primary surplus of R$56.5 billion (inflation-adjusted value).

With successive collections records, the result of the first semester is the best since 2013. In that year, the positive balance from January to June reached R$ 56.66 (discounting inflation).

In 2022, the government is authorized to close the year with a primary deficit of up to R$170.5 billion. This is the fiscal target for this year, defined by the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO).