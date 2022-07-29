Government announces IOF reduction on transfers abroad and international withdrawals

The government announced the publication of a decree to reduce the rates of Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) levied on foreign exchange transactions related to transfers abroad and withdrawals in international payment arrangements.

The General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic said on Thursday (28) that the measure will come into effect from 2023, as part of the process of Brazil’s accession to the OECD’s Capital Liberalization Code (Organization for Cooperation and Economic development).

The extinction of the IOF on foreign exchange operations is one of the OECD’s demands for Brazil to join the organization (one of the flags of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes). Founded in 1961, the OECD has 38 member countries, gathers 61% of the world’s GDP and evaluates and recommends public practices and policies to promote prosperity, equality, opportunity and global well-being.

The government did not, however, detail the schedule for reducing the rates. In March, the Ministry of Economy presented a timetable for the gradual reduction of the IOF charge on foreign exchange operations that runs until 2029. (see more below).

the new decree

The decree signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) last night included new modalities of transfers between Brazil and abroad in the list of operations that will pay less tax.

As it is a decree, the tax reduction does not depend on approval by the National Congress.

In a statement, the General Secretariat of the Presidency stated that the measure applies to a certain type of transfer that was not yet covered by the new legislation: “transfers of funds in national currency, held by foreigners in deposit accounts in Brazil”.

He also said that the decree covers transfers of funds “derived from obligations of participants in international payment arrangements related to the acquisition of goods and services from abroad and withdrawals abroad by end users of said arrangements”.

Gradual reduction until 2029

So far, neither the Planalto Palace nor the Federal Revenue have detailed the rate of reduction of the rates or whether the IOF will be zeroed in 2028 or 2029. The General Secretariat’s statement only informed that the decrease will be gradual over the next few years old.

In March, the government defined that the IOF on loans made abroad would drop from 6% to zero immediately, but the rates on credit card use abroad would have a smoother transition.

It should go from the current 6.38% to 5.38% in 2023, 4.38% in 2024, 3.38% in 2025, 2.38% in 2026 and 1.38% in 2027, being zeroed only in 2028 .

Likewise, the IOF charge on the acquisition of foreign currency in cash will only be reduced from the current 1.10% to zero in 2028. For other operations, the IOF will drop from the current 0.38% to zero only in 2029.

The Federal Revenue estimated at the time that the government will stop collecting R$ 7 billion per year with the measure. It is not yet known how much the tax waiver will be increased with the new presidential decree.

(With Agência Brasil and Estadão Conteúdo)

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

Related