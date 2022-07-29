Government denies “pedaling” with profits from state-owned companies to pay benefits

The Secretary of the National Treasury of the Ministry of Economy, Paulo Valle (pictured above), raised his tone against criticism that the government is “pedaling” to improve public accounts by collecting dividends from state-owned companies.

The government has demanded that Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and Petrobras pay dividends beyond what was expected.

“In this matter, we strongly defend the law of state-owned companies, which guarantees the autonomy of companies and does not interfere with investment policy”, pondered the secretary this Thursday afternoon (28/7), when commenting on the results of the National Treasury, at the headquarters of the folder, in Brasilia.

The collection of dividends, which are the profits distributed to the shareholders of companies, was the way found by Paulo Guedes’ team to compensate for the increase in expenses with the approval of the benefits foreseen in the Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Auxílios, which arrives to R$ 41.2 billion.

In practice, the Ministry of Economy asked that four large state-owned companies change their dividend policy and pay more to the National Treasury. “We are very optimistic about these collections, which are more than necessary to compensate for the increase in extraordinary expenses”, concluded Valle.

PEC of benefits

A reason for controversy, the PEC is the government’s main bet to accelerate benefits a little less than three months before the first round of the election.

In this package, the value of Auxílio Brasil, the social program that replaced Bolsa Família, went from R$400 to R$600. The proposal also provides for zeroing the queue of beneficiaries who are still waiting to be included in the social program.

The list of benefits also includes the creation of a financial aid that must be paid to taxi drivers to supply their professional vehicle.

Other points in the article are: expansion of the Gas Valley, to the equivalent of the price of a cylinder per two months, and the creation of a monthly voucher of R$ 1,000 for self-employed truck drivers. The Union also proposes to reimburse states that adhere to the gratuity of public transport tickets for the elderly.