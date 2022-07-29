Government plans to open Mercado Livre in January 2024

O MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy), made availablethis Tuesday (26), through the Ordinance 672/2022, Public Consultation No. 131/2022with the objective of collecting contributions from society about the ordinance proposal that advances in the opening of the Free Market of electricity in the country.

With this initiative, Pasta intends to continue on the path of gradual opening of the market, allowing all consumers served at high voltage (AT) can choose to purchase electricity from any supplier as of January 1, 2024.

The measure has no direct relationship with PL 414, which is being processed in the National Congress and provides for a discussion on a broad opening of energy trade in the Free Market. This is an individualized action by the MME.

In the view of Abraceel (Brazilian Association of Energy Traders), the proposal brings an effective advance in the market liberalization agenda, being able to provide an even greater number of adhesions to the ACL (Free Contracting Environment).

“It continues the process that had been taking place in recent years, but which was just the end of the market reserve, now it finally advances in effectively opening up, and with that it will bring more efficiency and competition to the sector”, Bernardo Sicsú, vice president, told Reuters. -President of Strategy and Communication at Abraceel.

Free Market in Brazil

The discussion about the opening of the Free Energy Market in Brazil has been gaining strength since last year, mainly due to the effects of the water crisis. Such an opening is seen as necessary to give more bargaining power to consumers, who can close more predictable contracts with chosen suppliers, without general readjustments each year.

Currently, the market is restricted to consumers with a load equal to or greater than 1,000 kW. As of January 1, 2023, this limit will be lowered to 500 kW.

“With regard to low voltage (LV) consumers, it is not possible to cover them, at this moment, in view of the prior need for legal and regulatory developments to be promoted resulting from a possible inclusion, in order to protect the sustainability of the opening of market for this segment”, highlights the MME.