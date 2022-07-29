Guerrillas offer US$ 1.6 million for the assassination of the Colombian president – News

Colombian police declared this Thursday (28) that they “have evidence” that an armed group, at the behest of a former guerrilla, who is hiding in Venezuela, offered a multimillion-dollar reward to attack President Iván Duque and your defense minister.

“We are sure, with a material element of intelligence, with physical evidence, that Jhon Mechas has already offered 7 billion pesos (about US$ 1.6 million) to attempt against the president”, said General Jorge Luis Vargas, commander of the police.

The head of Frente 33, a dissident of the former FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) that abandoned the peace agreement signed in 2016, “also offered 2 billion (about US$ 500,000) to attack the Minister of Defense or a general of the public force”, added Vargas at a press conference. The revelation came after a ceremony honoring 36 police officers killed this year in the line of duty.





According to military intelligence, Javier Alonso Veloza, the given name of Jhon Mechas, operates in Venezuela, where, according to Bogotá, illegal groups found refuge and protection from the Chavista government. Both countries broke off relations in 2019 despite sharing a 2,200 kilometer border.

“Jhon Mechas is in Venezuela. Richard, who is coordinating the attacks for Frente 33, is in Venezuela; he enters Colombia, goes to Arauca (northeast), travels to the Orinoquía (northeast), Amazon (south) ), to distribute money from drug trafficking”, detailed Vargas.

Despite the signing of the historic pact that disarmed most of the FARC in 2017, the Colombian conflict persists, after more than half a century of violence, which has left 9 million victims.





The border area was the scene of multiple clashes between illegal groups and attacks against Colombian and Venezuelan public forces. In June 2021, the helicopter in which Duque was traveling was hit by gunfire while flying over this border region. Neither the president nor his companions were injured.

The conservative president then denounced that the attack was planned from Venezuela by FARC dissidents. Caracas denies the accusation by Duque, who ends his four-year term on August 7.

Vargas assured that he works together with Interpol to face threats against the government, “because the plan is under development”. The world’s leading cocaine exporter, Colombia is currently suffering the worst outbreak of violence since the signing of the peace agreement.