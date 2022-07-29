Guilherme de Pádua has a clean record 30 years after the murder of Daniella Perez

William of Padua, one of those convicted of murdering actress Daniela Perez, currently has a clean criminal record. With no mention of the actress’ death in the records about the crime what happened 30 years ago, he leads an ordinary life, just like Paula Thomaz, also sentenced to death.

Currently, only the Justice and the police have direct access to the documents that describe the procedures that followed Daniella’s death. The story was commented again with the launch of documentary ‘Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez’ by HBO Max.

criminal rehabilitation

A legal benefit of Brazilian legislation that clears a person’s criminal record, as in the case of Guilherme Pádua, is criminal rehabilitation.

Fred Figueiredo, a lawyer from Ceará with a postgraduate degree in Criminal Law, explains that criminal rehabilitation is mainly intended to promote the resocialization of the individual in society.

“Rehabilitation consists of removing the public access to criminal records for that crime committed. You can request rehabilitation two years after serving the sentence or after the declaration of a statute of limitations, another fact that extinguishes punishment”, explained Fred Figueiredo.

The lawyer also explains that in rescinding cases, this rehabilitation will be after five years of the new crime. “Two years for the primary offense and five years for the repeat offender.”

In addition, the Penal Code allows the convict to keep records about Law Suit. Thus, when asked for a criminal record from both of them, no record of the 1992 crime is shown.

Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz were tried in 1997, five years after Daniella’s death. The two were sentenced to 19 years in prison for aggravated murder, but remained in prison until 1999, when they were paroled for good behavior.