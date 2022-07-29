Guilherme de Padua, killer of Daniella Perez, currently lives a peaceful life in an “evangelical bubble”

support the 247

247 – It was January 21, 2021, Thursday, and the sun looked scorching hot. In the city of Caldas Novas, in Goiás, a group of day trippers have fun at a high-end resort. It’s another normal day in the place, which usually receives thousands of people every week, if it weren’t for a discreet couple who enjoy the summer sun to swim in the place. The woman’s name is Juliana Lacerda and she would just be a happy wife to enjoy a weekend with her beloved husband. But that’s not it, the companion in question is Guilherme de Pádua, the killer of Daniella Perez and who rebuilt his life outside prison, protected by a spiritual wall built with the support of the church he attends in Minas Gerais, Batista da Lagoinha. .At the time of the visit to the resort, almost 30 years had passed since the crime and Guilherme, according to officials working at the site, was not recognized. The report is from the TV News portal.

The report spoke to three of them and none of them remembers seeing Daniella Perez’s killer there. However, the former actor spent all day at the place and certainly had his meals there, sharing space with other customers who didn’t even dream of who he was or what he had done in the past.

Still in 2021, on one of the coldest nights of mid-year, there is a meeting like any other in one of the congregations. It is a theater course for young people and teenagers that takes place inside the religious temple. However, there is something striking about the scene, the teacher is Guilherme de Padua. More than 30 people, including boys and girls aged between 14 and 20, learned acting techniques from the man who had been convicted of a brutal crime and, therefore, disappeared from dramaturgy projects ever since. Nobody talked about it that day and most of the students had no idea who the mentor was.

NaTelinha spoke to one of these teenagers, currently 17 years old, who studied with Guilherme. “Our relationship was always very good, he was a great teacher and understood everything about the techniques, especially vocal placement and breathing for actors”, says the boy who asked not to be identified. He explains, however, that he did not pay attention to his surname. “I had heard that Daniella’s killer was from the church, but I had no idea who he was,” he adds.

Also, could. The young man was born more than ten years after the crime and the Lagoinha Baptist Church created a single condition to keep Pádua under its umbrella: that the crime be forgotten, at least within the walls of the congregation. Guilherme converted shortly after his release from prison, in the early 2000s, and had a meteoric rise within the religious faith. After being baptized, he was the leader of the theater and youth groups within the group.

Many years after having murdered Daniella Perez, Guilherme de Pádua was also part of a very important prayer group in a spiritual retreat organized by the Lagoinha church. The former actor participated in a marathon that resulted in 72 hours of prayer with other faithful to achieve their goals and have prosperity. The “hard core” even gained a backstage room at the Mineirinho gymnasium where around 50 people took turns in their prayers. Meanwhile, on stage, Ana Paula Valadão led the International Congress of Praise Before the Throne.

Padua was never part of the ministry and also did not act behind the scenes of the shows – which came to gather more than two million people. However, a former member who left the Church confides that he tried. “Guilherme couldn’t sing, but he offered to do anything he could to participate in the Diante do Trono, but Ana never gave him a leash. It seemed like she didn’t want to give the spotlight or share the group’s name with a murderer , even though the church no longer considers it so”.

Even so, the Congress brought together thousands of young people and teenagers who were maddened by what was, until then, the largest evangelical musical group in the country and that broke the bubble of religion, reaching homes with songs like I need you and Águas Purificadoras. Padua was even seen walking through the gymnasium, although he had no role there.

