Health confirms 1st monkeypox death in Brazil

The Ministry of Health confirmed today the first death by smallpox of monkeys in the country, in Minas Gerais.

According to the Minas Gerais State Health Department, a 41-year-old man, born in Uberlândia (MG), died in a hospital in Belo Horizonte yesterday (28). Also according to the secretary, the patient was in hospital follow-up for monitoring of other serious clinical conditions.

Only five people have died from the disease worldwide during the current outbreak, according to WHO (World Health Organization) data released yesterday. The entity has not yet commented on the victim in Brazil.

According to the most recent bulletin from the ministry, 1,066 cases of the disease were registered in the country, most of them in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The ministry is treating the disease as an outbreak, the first stage in the evolution of contagion, before epidemic and pandemic. The outbreak happens when there is a sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease in a specific region, greater than expected by the authorities.

The Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, said that the folder understood that it needed to increase the alert level for the disease. “The first cases were imported, they had a clear relationship with travel to countries with an active outbreak, but today in Brazil, we have community transmission. There the great importance of people, when they feel any symptom, seek a Basic Health Unit”, he said.

The Ministry said yesterday that it will set up a group to coordinate the response, with the participation of several health institutions, such as Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries), Anvisa (National Health Health Surveillance) and PAHO, the WHO arm in the Americas.

There is still no vaccine available for the disease in the country, but the ministry says it is negotiating the purchase. “The ministry has sought quick alternatives for vaccine acquisition and has articulated with PAHO/WHO the negotiations for the acquisition of the immunizer. In this way, the National Immunization Program (PNI) will be able to define the best immunization strategy for Brazil”, he said. in note.

See the number of cases by state:

Sao Paulo: 823

Rio de Janeiro: 124

Minas Gerais: 44

Paraná: 21

Federal District: 15

Goiás: 13

Bahia: 5

Ceará: 4

Santa Catarina: 4

Rio Grande do Sul: 4

Pernambuco: 3

Rio Grande do Norte: 2

Holy Spirit: 2

Tocantins: 1

Acre: 1

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The disease starts with fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, that is, non-specific symptoms similar to a cold or flu.

In general, 1 to 5 days after the onset of fever, skin lesions appear, which are called rash or rash skin (red spots). These lesions initially appear on the face, spreading to other parts of the body. They are accompanied by itching and enlargement of the lymph nodes.

It is worth noting that a person is contagious until all the shells fall off —the shells contain infectious viral material — and the skin is completely healed.

According to the WHO, so far, only 10% of patients have had to be hospitalized because of the disease and there are already more than 18,000 cases recorded on the planet.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people — proximity is a necessary factor for contagion. Thus, the disease occurs when the individual has very close and direct contact with an infected animal (rodents are believed to be the main animal reservoir for humans) or with other infected individuals through secretions from skin and mucosal lesions. or droplets from the respiratory system.

Transmission can also occur through contact with objects contaminated with fluids from the infected patient’s wounds — this includes skin contact or material that has had skin contact, for example towels or sheets used by someone who is sick.