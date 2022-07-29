Health Department confirms another death from dengue in Joinville

2022-07-29

This Thursday, 28, the Health Department confirmed another death from dengue in Joinville. Since the beginning of this year, 19 people have died from complications caused by dengue.

Confirmation was made after an epidemiological investigation of a death that took place on June 25. This is an 83-year-old man, with a history of comorbidities, resident of the Costa e Silva neighborhood, who died in a public hospital.

Online outbreak reporting

With the objective of simplifying and reducing bureaucracy in the contact between the community and the Environmental Surveillance team, Joinville City Hall launched the “Report dengue outbreak” functionality in the Joinville Fácil application.

With this tool, people from Joinville can collaborate with the action of agents fighting endemic diseases by indicating the points that may be serving as a breeding ground for the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

