Health plans to start monkeypox testing next week

With 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the Federal District and community transmission, the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) intends to start testing for the disease in the federal capital next week. Last Tuesday (7/26) the folder received the reagents, and the diagnoses will be carried out by the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen).

Before, the collections were made and sent to the reference laboratory of the Ministry of Health, which is located at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), and it took an average of 15 days to release the result.

With the arrival of the reagents, the tests will be carried out with results within 48 hours. Lacen has the initial capacity to analyze up to 96 samples per week, which can relieve the Ministry of Health’s laboratory. In Brazil, monkeypox has surpassed 900 cases, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the disease as a global emergency.

In DF, so far, there are 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox, with 40 under investigation. All patients are male, aged between 20 and 39 years and live in Ceilândia, Samambaia, Vicente Pires, Águas Claras, Núcleo Bandeirante, Park Way, Plano Piloto, Sudoeste/Octogonal, Itapoã and São Sebastião.

total isolation

In the opinion of infectious disease specialist André Bon, there is a need to improve communication regarding the care that people from Brasilia should adopt against the disease. “We need to improve the dissemination (of information) about symptoms and who should seek care”, recommends the doctor.

The change in status of the spread of the disease by the WHO places monkeypox at the level of an extraordinary event, which presents international risks and therefore requires a coordinated global response. In addition, the change works mainly as a call to attract resources and attention to combat the outbreak.

André Bon points out that the organization’s announcement does not “substantially change health actions”, but knowledge about the dangers of the virus caused by monkeypox is essential. “There are no major differences in our (medical) conduct. Health professionals were already on alert, and there are protocols defined by surveillance (epidemiological), with criteria necessary for the notification of patients and the collection of material for diagnosis”, completes the infectologist at Hospital Brasília.

Heads up! main symptoms

Headache;

Back pain;

Intense weakness;

Fever above 38.5°C;

Muscle and body pain;

Swollen lymph nodes (lumps on the skin);

Skin lesions, which can also affect the genitals and rectum.

When to seek medical attention?



Anyone with skin lesions such as spots and water blisters, with or without pus, should seek care. One of the main risk factors for infection is casual sexual intercourse. They should seek health facilities, mainly: individuals with partners or occasional sexual partners who have had contact with confirmed or suspected cases, in addition to people who have traveled to places with prevalence of diagnoses.

Who can get infected?



Anyone. The disease is transmitted by contaminated surfaces, by direct contact with patient injuries, with bodily fluids or respiratory droplets, and by proximity, without the use of a mask, with infected individuals, even if they do not have wounds. The average period for a cured person to stop transmitting the disease is three to four weeks after the skin lesions have completely healed.

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes