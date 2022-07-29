HIV prevalence doubles in 20 years in Brazil, says United Nations program report

The 2022 annual report of UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS), released this Wednesday (27), shows that the estimated prevalence of people living with the virus in Brazil has doubled in the last 20 years.

According to the data, in 2002, 0.3% of the population between 15 and 49 years old had the virus infection, a rate that increased to 0.6% last year.

The proportion is the same as in 2020, when there was an increase, after 11 years stabilized at 0.5%.

In absolute numbers, the report estimates that 400,000 adults and children were living with HIV in Brazil in 2002. Twenty years later, there are 960,000.

The document includes Brazil among the 38 countries in the world with “robust estimates of the increase in new HIV infections” and that impact on global progress in reducing cases, according to Unaids.

Added to this list: Afghanistan, Algeria, Belize, Cape Verde, Kazakhstan, Chile, Congo, Costa Rica, Cuba, Fiji, Philippines, Georgia, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, Equatorial Guinea, Honduras, Yemen, Ireland, Jamaica, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mauritania, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Senegal, Serbia, Sudan, South Sudan, Suriname, Tajikistan, East Timor, Tunisia and Uruguay.

“Latin America has made little progress in reducing new HIV infections in the region since 2000, with the number increasing by 5% from 2010 to 2021. In 2021, 2.2 million people in the region (1.5 million to 2.8 million) were living with HIV in 2021,” the report warns.





diagnosis and treatment

Early diagnosis of HIV infection is essential. When started right away, the treatment is capable, in most cases, of making the individual undetectable, that is, he will no longer transmit the virus, nor develop AIDS — and most importantly: have a normal life.

The report brings positive points about Brazil in this regard. In 2012, 71% of people living with HIV knew they had the infection (491,000). Last year, it was 88% (841,000), although this is not the highest level — it has already reached 92% in 2019.

In the last ten years, the share of people with HIV on antiretroviral treatment also grew: from 59% to 73%. The estimate considers who knows and who does not know the status.

When only those who know they have HIV are separated, 83% (695 thousand) take the medication.

In the last two years, Brazil reached the highest level of viral suppression among individuals using antiretrovirals: 95%.

Brazil is praised in the report for being the only country in Latin America to make HIV self-test kits available in public and private services or pharmacies.

The introduction of PrEP (daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis), a drug taken by people who do not have HIV that is capable of preventing infection in case of contact with the virus, in the SUS has proved to be effective in cities such as São Paulo, where the number of new cases fell in 2021 for the fourth year in a row.







Pregnant women with HIV can have healthy babies



