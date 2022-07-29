HIV: WHO recommends long-acting injectable drug to prevent virus infection | Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) started to recommend, this Thursday (28), a new drug to prevent infection by the HIV virus: the cabotegravir a long-acting injectable drug.

According to the entity, cabotegravir proved to be “highly effective” in reducing the risk of infection by the virus. The drug, however, is not yet on sale and is only used in studies.

“Long-acting cabotegravir is a safe and highly effective HIV prevention tool, but it is not yet available outside of study settings,” said Meg Doherty, director of the WHO Global Programs on HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections.

“We hope these new guidelines will help accelerate efforts by countries to begin planning and delivering the CAB-LA [cabotegravir] along with other HIV prevention options, including oral PrEP and the dapivirine vaginal ring.”

In February, Fiocruz and Unitaid, a global health agency linked to the WHO, announced a study to implement the drug in Brazil, to assess the feasibility of implementation in the SUS.

Today, the prevention of HIV infection in Brazil is done with a combination of two drugs (tenofovir/emtricitabine, known as Truvada), made available free of charge by the SUS .

How is it different from current medicines?

The differences between cabotegravir and existing drugs are basically twofold: the new drug is injectable it’s from prolonged action.

The first two doses are given 4 weeks apart, followed by an injection every 8 weeks.

The drugs used today to prevent HIV, in therapies known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), are taken orally and need to be taken every day to be effective.

The purpose of PrEP is to prepare the body to face possible contact with the HIV virus – such as sexual intercourse in which there is a risk of contact with the virus, for example.

According to the WHO, cabotegravir was shown to be “safe and highly effective” in two clinical trials in women, men who have sex with men (MSM) and trans women who have sex with men. The studies were even carried out in Brazil – in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre.

Together, the studies found that cabotegravir use resulted in a 79% relative reduction in the risk of contracting HIV compared to oral PrEP – where “adherence to daily oral medication was often a challenge,” the study noted. WHO.

In April, cabotegravir was added to the WHO Expressions of Interest list for prequalification assessment; the organization is working with countries on regulatory approval.

1.5 million new infections

The new WHO guidelines were announced at a critical time as HIV prevention efforts stalled worldwide. In 2021, there were 1.5 million new infections with the virus – the same number as in 2020 –, with 4,000 new cases per day.

In all, 650,000 people died last year from complications from AIDS – an immunodeficiency syndrome that occurs when the HIV virus is not treated.