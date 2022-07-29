How does the PicPay Loan Club work?

O PicPay entered the financial market bringing several benefits to the environment, always innovating in technologies to improve people’s financial lives. Since its creation in 2012, the company has brought one of the first digital wallets with QRcode of the world. Among its achievements, last year, the company reached the mark of more than 5 million establishments.

Among PicPay’s tools, the loan club has been standing out, this is a type of loan with an innovative differential. When borrowing, an investor will borrow the money and guarantee a profit from it.

How to invest in PicPay Loan Club

The Loan Club works very simply. Basically, you invest your money in a person or company, so you receive the return every month in installments and with income. In addition, the entire procedure is carried out only on the PicPay app, connecting you and the person who needs a loan.

Another point to note is that all loans made are previously subject to a risk analysis. However, it is only you who decides whether to choose the best performance and security. In this way, the person who received it starts to pay you every month with the applied income and interest rates. IOF discounted.

However, there is still the risk that the borrower will not pay, or delay the installments. If this happens, PicPay is not responsible for the payment of the loan, the company will only be the intermediary of the transactions and carrying out all the charges for you.

With this modality, it is possible to invest up to R$ 15 thousand per person or company, which is the maximum ceiling. then you can invest as many times as you want, as long as it does not exceed the amount per person. However, loans are also dependent on investment offers.

How to apply for a loan

To make a loan at Clube de Loan, it’s simple and all done by cell phone. Just access your wallet, tap on loans and choose the “Loan Club” mode. Once that’s done, tap on simulate loan and follow the step by step.

After making the loan application, PicPay will look for someone to invest in you, this step can take up to 7 days. After the search, the money is collected and transferred to your PicPay Wallet. In addition, if your order does not collect the full amount on time, it will be canceled free of charge. Know that, if you wanted to, you can make another new request with a different value.

One of the main benefits of this loan is that it is done completely online, through the PicPay app, without having to go to a bank, in addition to getting good rates and not having direct contact with the investor.

Regarding payment and installment terms, these are chosen by you. In addition, the PicPay has a partnership with Crednovo. In this way, the customer is exempt from Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF). Finally, the company also takes care of all the bureaucratic part, in addition to ensuring security for both parties.