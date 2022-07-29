And to make it even more fun, the real-life Tadeu was the one who showed up as a pawn, with a hat and all.

Tadeu is an easy name for those who follow TV Globo and has been very successful with the public in recent times. Whether in fiction or in a reality show, Tadeu is the viewer’s darling. And it’s not that a meeting, like that, half by chance, in the corridors of the station, brought the two together! The registration, of course, could not be left out.

We are talking about the fictional Tadeu, played by José Loreto in “Pantanal”, who has been successful with his hot scenes between his character and his romantic partner in the serial, in addition to the actor’s perfect rapport with his colleague Julia Dalavia, who gives life the Gutta. And on the other side, Tadeu, Schmidt, commander of Big Brother Brasil and ex-Fantástico, where he had his famous joke of asking for music if he scored three goals.

The two met in the corridors of Globo and the moment could not go unnoticed. The presenter posted a photo of the meeting on social media: “Tadeu and Tadeu! How long have I been waiting for this meeting! Success, Jose Loreto. Long live Tadeu!”, he wrote in the caption of the publication on his official Instagram account.

And to make the moment more fun, the real-life Tadeu was the one who appeared as a pawn, with a hat and everything. In the comments, the actor joked: “Tadeusos”, said José Loreto. The followers, of course, also commented on the post. “It’s a lot of talent in one photo,” said one follower. “Jeez, just that handsome”, commented another netizen.