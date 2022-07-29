How much exercise do you need to do to have a longer route?

Jenni Smith

Everyone knows that a healthier life requires regular physical activity. But, how much time of exercise do you need to do to have a longer life? Analyzing the habits of more than 100,000 adults, researchers observed a reduction in mortality in those who do between 150 and 300 minutes a week.

The number, however, varies according to the exercise load. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults need 150 to 300 minutes (2.5 to 5 hours) of moderate physical activity. If you opt for something more intense, the time drops to 75 to 150 (1 hour and 15 minutes to 2 hours and a half) minutes per week.

It has also been observed that people who outgrow this amount of time live longer, compared to those who do not exercise. The study was published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation. A total of 116,000 adults were analyzed over 30 years.

Image shows a pair of female legs in sneakers and fitness clothing, walking down a street
Even little exercise contributes to a longer life expectancy. Credit: Izf/Shutterstock

“It is also important to note that we did not find any harmful associations between individuals who reported (more than four times) the minimum recommended levels of physical exercise,” said Dong Hoon Lee, study author and researcher at the Harvard School’s Department of Nutrition. of Public Health.

Some examples of moderate physical activity include brisk walks, pairs of tennis, or even mowing the lawn. Intense exercises are playing soccer, running or climbing. But for starters, you can go slow. Eleven minutes a day makes a difference in life expectancy, according to another 2021 study.

