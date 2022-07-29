How to get BRL 1,500 cashback on the Nubank app? Check out!

Nothing better than making your purchases on the internet and receiving part of the amount spent back to use as you wish. This is exactly the rule of the new promotion of the Nubank in partnership with Shopee, which is releasing up to R$1,500 in cashback per month for your customers.

The process to start accumulating is very simple: just access the digital bank application, activate the offer and use the purple card for purchases made on the digital commerce platform. See more details below.

campaign rules

The cashback percentage depends on the offer available at the time, currently it is 2.5%. The return is limited to R$50 per purchase and can reach up to R$1,500 per month. In other words, the more expensive the product, the more money back.

After confirming the transaction, the money falls into the Nubank account within 90 days to be used as the customer prefers. It is important to wait at least one hour between purchases to guarantee cashback.

Step by step to earn cashback

Below, see how to activate the promotion in the digital bank app: