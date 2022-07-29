How will the River Plate stadium, the largest in South America, look like

The Monumental de Núñez stadium, home of River Plate, is undergoing renovations to become the largest in South America, and the club showed today both the progress of the works and a video on how the site will look at the end of the works.

The stadium is in the second stage of the first phase of the works, with more than 200 people working from Monday to Saturday. The site already has a new lawn – with hybrid technology – and eliminated the athletics track to bring the stands closer to the playing field.

In an official note, River Plate detailed the progress of the works on the Monumental de Núñez, informing that the lower floor is the one with the most advanced stage, with 90%.

In addition, the stands will have a new predominant color, gray. According to the club, the change aims to convey “modernity and amplitude”, thus bringing a “cleaner look”.

The stadium will also be expanded to its maximum capacity, with capacity for up to 81,000 people. If implemented, the Monumental de Núñez will become the largest in South America, surpassing the Monumental de Lima (Peru) which houses up to 80,000 people.

In all, the place will have, among other things, 180 cabins with 360 degree circulation, restaurants and three levels of parking.

See how the Monumental de Núñez will look like: