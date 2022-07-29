In his debut with the Flamengo shirt at Maracanã, this Wednesday, in the draw against Athletico for the Copa do Brasil, Arturo Vidal had a special crowd in the stands. His wife, Sonia Isaza, and her sister, Victoria Fernanda, joined the thousands of red-blacks present at the stadium to cheer for the team and honor the Chilean midfielder. The two wore shirts, of course, with Vidal’s number 32.

Sonia Isaza and Victoria Fernanda, Vidal’s wife and sister, at Maracanã Photo: reproduction

“How wonderful it is to see you play, my love! Always together. I love you madly!”, posted Sonia on her social networks, with photos of the two of them and Vidal.

Read more: Waiting for his Flamengo debut, Arturo Vidal goes to war with his ex-wife, mother of his three children

Victoria, who has been with her brother in Rio since the 17th, posted a long video of the pre-game at Maracanã, delighted with what she saw: “How beautiful”, she wrote. Then, there were several stories during the match, including the moment when his brother enters the field, in the second half, replacing Thiago Maia, with the caption: “Te amo”.

The technical commission’s plan is for Vidal to start on Saturday, against Atlético-GO, for the Brazilian, to get more rhythm in the game. And he may also be ready to play in the Libertadores playoffs.