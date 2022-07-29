‘I hit them with a stick’, says Bolsonaro about bankers who sign letter for democracy

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again criticized, this Thursday (28), the letter in defense of the Brazilian electoral system and democracy, signed by various segments of society and which already has more than 160,000 signatories.

During a conversation with supporters at Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro said that bankers — among them Candido Botelho Bracher (former president of Itaú) and José Olympio Pereira (former president of Credit Suisse in Brazil) — signed the document because they lost money with the bank transfer since the creation of Pix.

“You can see that this letter to Brazilians and [sobre] democracy, bankers are sponsoring. It’s Pix, I hit them with a stick”, said the president. “Digital banks too, which we facilitate. We are ending the monopoly of banks”, he added.

The document was made at the Law School of the University of São Paulo (USP) and in less than 24 hours it was signed by more than 100,000 people. The letter does not mention Bolsonaro and states that “we are going through a moment of immense danger” for democratic normality, with risks to institutions and insinuations of contempt for the election result.





Among the signatories are bankers, businessmen, intellectuals and lawyers. The document also has the signature of ministers emeritus of the Federal Supreme Court and professors from several universities in the country, such as USP, UFMG, UFRJ and UFPB.

The letter had already been criticized by Bolsonaro this Wednesday (27). During the convention that formalized the alliance between the Progressive Party and the Liberal Party, the president disdained the document.

“We defend democracy. We don’t need any letter to say that we defend democracy. That we increasingly want to comply with and respect the Constitution. So we don’t need support or signaling, from anyone, to show that our path is democracy, freedom and respect for the Constitution,” Bolsonaro said.

The document in defense of democracy will be read on August 11, in São Paulo. The letter comes amid criticisms made by Bolsonaro of the electoral system and electronic voting machines. Recently, the president summoned foreign ambassadors to raise suspicions against the adopted model, which provoked reactions in different segments of society.



