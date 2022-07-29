i5 and RTX 3050 at R$ 4899 in the late night offer – Tudo em Tecnologia

Asus has several notebooks for the gamer audience, one of the highlights being the Asus VivoBook Pro. Equipped with high performance hardware and a 100% sRGB screen, it delivers a great set for those who enjoy electronic games. And today, it’s on offer with a coupon starting at R$ 4899 or R$ 5500 in up to 10 equal installments.

Detailing its features, the Asus laptop has a 4.4GHz Intel Core i5 11300H processor combined with 16GB RAM and 512GGB SSD. There’s also a dedicated Geforce RTX 3050 4GB graphics card to run games and other heavy programs without slowdowns. Also, the notebook comes out of the box with the latest Windows 11.

See too:

With premium design and construction, VivoBook Pro includes a 15.6″ LED display with high FHD+ resolution. It also has a lightweight body of only 1.6 KG and a beautiful backlit keyboard to help in low light environments. In addition, it has support for Wi-Fi 6 and an integrated webcam for video calls.

Main specifications:

Processor Intel Core i5 11300H 4.4GHz Video card Integrated Intel UHD 620 RAM memory 16 GB Storage 512GB SSD Keyboard backlit Screen 15.6″ FHD with 100% sRGB Drums 33Whr Weight 1.6 KG webcam integrated audio Harman Kardon speakers dimensions (HxWxD): 359.8×235.3×19.9 mm

With a special discount, the Asus VivoBook Pro laptop is one of the best options in its price range:

WARNING: Promotion was tested at the time of publication, but may expire at any time without notice. To receive promotions as soon as she leaves directly on WhatsApp or Telegram, join our offer groups:

WhatsApp group

Telegram Group