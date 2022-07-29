Ian Somerhalder says he will retire at 50

Ian Somerhalder, 43, did not surprise the public just by appearing at UcconX, a pop culture festival held in São Paulo. The “Vampire Diaries” star has admitted that he intends to retire soon.

“I don’t think I’ll want to do more series at 50. I want to make whiskey and take care of my children. I want to become a farmer”, said the actor at the VIP meeting with fans at Anhembi.

As soon as he landed in Brazil, Ian recorded stories showing an almost empty bottle of his whiskey brand. The actor’s video even became a meme on Twitter.

Ian’s idea is to finish one last project and really abandon the series and the intense routine of recording on TV to dedicate himself to the business side, enjoying his children and his farm more.

In the chat with Brazilian fans, Ian also admitted that he turned down the role of Damon Salvatore in “The Vampire Diaries”, a series that took him to world stardom. The invitation came at the same time of the “Twilight” burst and he told the manager that he wasn’t going to do that “Twilight on TV”.

It was then that the actor went to Las Vegas with his family and all he saw on the streets was “Twilight”. It was then that he changed his mind and accepted the role.

Cancellations and debts with former employees

Before Ian’s arrival in Brazil, UconnX was criticized on social media after confirming the cancellations of Millie Bobby Brown, from “Stranger Things”, and George Takei, from “Star Trek”.

The organization announced that the artists tested positive for covid-19, but went back and brought new versions of the duo’s absence.

splash spoke yesterday with six former UconnX employees who participated in the planning of the event. According to reports, the company failed to pay three to six salaries, in addition to breaking contracts without prior agreement.

In contact with the report, the organization explains that BBL, the company that took over the event, has no relationship with debts of former administrators.