Ibovespa advances 1.14%, with foreign and commodity companies; dollar falls below R$ 5.20

The Ibovespa closed up 1.14% this Thursday (28), at 102,596 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, in part, followed what was seen in the United States, but was also driven by commodity companies.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 1.03%, 1.21% and 1.08%, respectively.

There, the markets reacted to the announcement that the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) retreated 0.9% in the second quarter, compared to a 0.5% high consensus.

“The US GDP came in well below expectations, reinforcing a risk of recession in the US economy”, comments Leandro Petrokas, director of research from Quantzed.

Despite this, investors later interpreted that the weaker economy may signal that less monetary tightening will be needed – which was reinforced by the publication of other macroeconomic data.

“The preview of US inflation for July, from the PCE, came out, which showed that there was no great increase in prices. This corroborates what the Federal Reserve said yesterday, that it sees no need for more aggressive interest rate hikes”, explains Andre Luzbel, head SVN Investimentos equity investment.

You yields ten-year US Treasuries fell six basis points to 2.672%, the lowest level since April. Bonds maturing in two years had their rates retreat 9.7 points, to 2.875%.

In Brazil, the yield curve also dropped sharply. The DIs for 2023 had their yields down four basis points, to 13.83%, and those for 2025, 22 points, to 12.82%. The DIs for 2027 have seen their yields falling 19 points to 12.76%. At the end of the curve, contract rates for 2029 and 2031 fell, respectively, by 20 and 19 points, to 12.89% and 12.97%.

In addition to the global improvement, the Brazilian curve was also driven by internal factors. “We highlight the anticipation of dividends by Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) already in August, which corroborates the thesis that the government is raising money in a less aggressive way. This relieves public accounts”, puts Luzbel in context. “We also had a primary surplus of R$ 14.43 billion last month. All this gives the image that the country is doing well, financially speaking”.

Petrokas, in addition, also points to the fact that the publication of Caged, which brought the creation of 277,900 jobs in June, above the consensus of 240,000.

The real was better than most international currencies. The commercial dollar fell 1.67%, at R$ 5.163 in the purchase and sale. The DXY, which measures the strength of the US currency against other world currencies, dropped just 0.21%.

Finally, the Brazilian currency strengthened, also partly on account of the rise in commodities, which were mainly driven by new promises of stimulus in China. Ore rose 6.87% at the port of Qingdao at $119.74.

The common shares of CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3) subsequently rose 1.02% and 2.91%. Usiminas’ type A preference shares (USIM5) advanced 1.80%. Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) were also highlights, with increases of 2.12% and 3%, after the publication of the dividends.

