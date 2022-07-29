IGP-M rises 0.21% in July and slows to 10.08% in 12 months

The IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) rose 0.21% in July and slowed to 10.08% in 12 months, the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) announced this Thursday (28).

The number was below the result of June (+0.59%) and also that of July 2021 (+0.78%), when the indicator accumulated a high of 33.83% in 12 months.

The result was also below market expectations, which were up 0.30% according to the Refinitiv consensus. In June the surprise had also been positive.

The IGP-M is known as “rent inflation”, as it has historically been used as an index to readjust lease contracts. In the year, the indicator accumulates a high of 8.39%.

The Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre), responsible for the index, calculates producer, consumer and civil construction prices between the 21st of the previous month and the 20th of the reference month.

IPA, IPC and INCC

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which accounts for 60% of the IGP-M and calculates the change in wholesale prices, dropped from 0.30% to 0.21% in July. Now, the IPA is up 10.14% in 12 months.

Already the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which has a weight of 30% in the general index, registered deflation of 0.28% — which made the high accumulates in 12 months slow down from 10.23% to 9.02%.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) decelerated from 2.81% to 1.16%, as announced by FGV on Tuesday (26). With that, the high accumulated in 12 months is now 11.66%.

(With Reuters and Estadão Content)

