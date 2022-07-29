In a bikini, Juliana Paes renews her tan and drinks coconut water

After enjoying her vacation in Bahia, the actress Juliana Paes is already back in Rio de Janeiro and took advantage of the sunny afternoon of this Thursday (28), to go to the beach.

Accompanied by her children and husband, the famous enjoyed the sunny day in Barra da Tijuca, located in the west of Rio de Janeiro. Wearing a green bikini, Juliana drew attention with her tan curves and fit body.

On site, in addition to having fun with the kids, the actress refreshed herself in the sea, updated her tan, drank coconut water and took some selfies.

Check out records of Juliana Paes’s leisure time:

Juliana Paes (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)

Juliana Paes has already done a test on a nude beach

In 2018, Juliana Paes starred in a photo shoot for Vogue magazine, on a nude beach in Rio de Janeiro. The photographer Hick Duarte was responsible for taking the beautiful pictures of the actress.

In season, the famous commented on the emotion of posing for the magazine: “This is not just any cover, it has been crowning a professional moment of many accomplishments and fulfillment that came through a lot of work, dedication and so many resignations! I’m happy to be living this special moment, to be reaping such beautiful fruits, to understand that real success lies within us, when we know that we do it and always did our best.”he added.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I had and even more grateful for the lucidity I have now to understand the beauty of it all. In addition to the aesthetic beauty of this beautiful cover, I am referring to the beauty of faith that conquers childhood dreams! Thanks”he added.

