In a neon bikini, Paolla Oliveira renews her tan and shows a new photo

Paolla Oliveira shows off her toned body by posing only in a neon bikini in the mansion’s garden

The actress Paola Oliveira (40) took advantage of a time off from recording the soap opera face and courage, by Globo, to renew your tan outdoors. This Thursday, the 28th, the star appeared only in a neon pink bikini while enjoying the sunny day.

In the photo, Paolla showed her toned tummy and powerful curves as she posed with her puppy in her lap in the pool area. Without makeup, the star showed off her natural beauty.

“My sun marks have the shape of Bruttus, which doesn’t let go of me”she said in the caption.

Paolla Oliveira talks about the desire to have children

In recent days, Paolla Oliveira commented on the decision to freeze eggs to be a mother in the future. At the age of 40, she told about the desire to have children.

“Motherhood is part of my future. I did the egg freezing because I would like to have the choice, the possibility. So being an option, I can choose and motherhood is here. make this movie [Papai É Pop] it was very important for me because I managed to find a maternity hospital that really makes more sense to me than what I saw. By portraying this, I was able to get closer to this theme.”she told Vogue magazine.