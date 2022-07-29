In a thong bikini, Jade Picon catches the eye during a day at the beach

Former BBB Jade Picon shows off her healed belly while enjoying a sunny day on the beach in Rio de Janeiro

Former BBB and digital influencer Jade Picon (20) put on a show of beauty while enjoying a sunny day on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. This Thursday, the 28th, she was photographed while having fun outdoors on a spare moment.

In the images, Jade was seen only in a printed thong bikini and showed her impeccable curves and healed tummy. The star went into the sea to cool off and also renewed her tan on the sand.

The artist is living in Rio de Janeiro to record the soap opera Crossing, next plot of 9 on Globo. She will play a digital influencer who will be the daughter of the character from Humberto Martins (61).

Photos of Jade Picon on the beach:

Photos: Dilson Silva / AgNews

Gloria Perez defends Jade Picon’s lineup

The author of novels Gloria Perez defended the decision to cast Jade Picon in the cast of the novel Travessia. “No art has a single gateway. Of course, the ideal is for the person to arrive with a solid training, but often, once talent is discovered, training begins after the choice. The important thing is that it is done. This is the history of many great actors. Jade tested and surprised. That’s why she was chosen. And since then it has been prepared”she told the newspaper O Globo.

In addition, Gloria Perez told what the public can expect from her new 9 o’clock soap opera. “Expect a novel. The proposal is to thrill, entertain and invite reflection, as in all my other soap operas. I think it’s too early for more details. We will continue enjoying the Pantanal and we will tell you more later on”declared.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!