In panties and top, Kelly Key flaunts toned curves in video sunbathing

Singer Kelly Key drew attention by showing her trained body in a video renewing her tan with underwear

The singer Kelly Key (39) impressed with yet another video on the social network showing his trained body. This Thursday, the 28th, she published a record sunbathing and gave the talk by appearing only in her underwear.

Wearing panties and a top, Kelly Key appeared in the video renewing her tan and relaxing during the quiet time outdoors. With the tattooed curves on display, the blonde drew attention with her good shape.

“Good Morning”, wished the artist with sunglasses as she appeared stunning in the video. In the comments, netizens soon filled the famous with praise. “What abs”, marveled at her abs. “Gorgeous”said others.

In recent days, Kelly Key shared a video training at the gym and impressed by showing her good form during the exercises.

Kelly Key causes when taking off her pants

Recently, Kelly Key shared another one of her videos showing off her toned curves. At the time, she caused by appearing taking off her pants and only wearing a low-cut bikini. When dispensing with the clothes, the blonde revealed her toned body and clashed with her apparent muscles.

