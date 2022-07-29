In the fight between TC and Empiricus, a small investor is left adrift; Look

In a press conference, TC CEO Pedro Alburquerque accused Empiricus partners of plotting an attack against the platform through an anonymous video

The fight between Research and TC has been going on for months. The conflict started in October 2021, when Empiricus made a report listing 10 reasons to bet against TRAD3

In the midst of this clash, small investors are suffering losses

If accusations and barbs between financial education platform TC (TRAD3) and research house Empiricus are in the spotlight, the listed company’s fundamentals take a back seat – at least when it comes to investor attention. . The roles, then, end up being influenced by “extra-operation” factors. That is, instead of reflecting the company’s results, the actions end up mirroring the controversies surrounding management.

The analysis comes from financial market professionals interviewed by E-Investidor. One of them, Pedro Accorsi, an analyst at Ticker Research. “Because TC has a much greater focus on what happens outside its business, it also ends up having a greater investment risk. If we were to pull a valuation (methodology to identify the value of an asset), it would mean that investors demand a higher risk premium to invest in it”, says Accorsi. “And even if she wins this lawsuit (against Empiricus) the risk will not decrease.”

Importantly, the feud between Empiricus and TC has been dragging on for a few months now. This report shows the full story to understand the conflict, which intensified on October 26, 2021 when the analysis house published a report entitled “10 reasons to short TRAD3’”. The direction of the TC refuted the accusations and the case ended up in court.

In what really matters to investors, the stocks that had been on an intense downward trajectory, of 54.16% between August and October 2021, reversed the sign and rose 33.73% in November, the month following the short recommendation made by the empiricus. The rapid and sudden rise in stocks may have resulted in losses for investors who mounted short positions after the research report.

Still, TRAD3 shares are down 53% since the IPO, made in July last year. “Some have said that it was also orchestrated (the rise in shares after the short recommendation)”, says Goulart. “This stock is very volatile, valuation conditions are difficult to understand.”

On June 30, the shares of the financial education platform TC (TRAD3) fell by 27%, in the wake of the repercussion of the “clown” video and news about an alleged investigation by the CVM in progress. Once again, investors, especially individuals, recorded losses as a result of unproven allegations not related to the company’s operations.

According to Goulart, regardless of the outcome of this new clash between TC (formerly Traders Club) and Empiricus, the recommendation is that investors move away from the papers. The specialist sees the analysis of the business as “complex”, given all the controversies that sometimes hurt the papers a lot. “Stay away. Don’t buy and don’t short the action, just stay away”, says Goulart.

The same vision has Accorsi. “Its valuation is very stretched and it does not have such a great competitive advantage. I see it at a value above what is fair”, he says. “There are similar businesses, with greater upside potential and that do not have all these obstacles to company conflicts.”

