In the pool, Carol Portaluppi provokes with a tiny leopard bikini: “Bronzeadinha”

Enjoying the off-season summer! Carol Portaluppi, the daughter of coach Renato Gaúcho, impressed her followers while enjoying a day at the pool. The muse appeared showing off her sculptural shape and, of course, was a huge success on social media.

+ Carolina Portaluppi is caught taking a shower on a beach day in Rio de Janeiro

Boasting her very defined body, the influencer decided to innovate in the record and posed in the pool with a super daring leopard bikini. Currently, Carol has more than two million followers, who do not spare praise for the muse.

“Beautiful tan”, fired a follower in the comments of the publication, praising the blonde. “Such a beautiful spectacle”, praised another netizen. “The true beauty of the Brazilian woman,” said another fan, drooling over the soccer beauty. Look:

Carol Portaluppi reveals insecurity with her “flat” ears

People like us! Even a beauty like Carol Portaluppi also faces some challenges with her looks. Recently, the muse appeared on Instagram Stories and vented to her followers about her ears, which, according to her, are “flat”.

“I always had the ear out. Now, with this mask thing in the pandemic, I see that my ear is much more out. I’ve always had this complex. Does everyone have their ears out?”, said the blonde on her Instagram Stories.

“Don’t make fun of me, people. I have real trauma. I always wanted to operate because it always bothered me a lot, but now it’s ten times more out. I’m laughing nervously. From the front you can see the two ends of my ear”, asked Carol.

