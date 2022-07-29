Income Tax 2022: Revenue pays 3rd batch of refund this Friday; see if you are in the group | Income tax

At this stage, you will be paid R$ 6.3 billion to 5,242,668 taxpayers.

Of this value, BRL 285.79 million was allocated to taxpayers with legal prioritywith 9,461 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old, 62,969 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years of age, 6,361 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 29,540 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

were also covered 5,134,337 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by May 3, 2022.

Refunds of residual lots from previous years were also released, that is, from taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh but later settled their accounts with the lion.

See how to make the query to find out if you are among the contemplated or not. See also, below, the dates of the refund lots.

Queries can be made:

on the Revenue page on the internet;

in the Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the statement, directly or by indicating the PIX key.

The refund amount will be adjusted by 2.02% by the Selic, the basic interest rate. According to Income Tax rules, the amount is updated by the rate accumulated from the month following the deadline for submitting the declaration until the month prior to payment, plus 1% in the month of deposit. Currently, the basic interest rate is 13.25% per year.

If the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the taxpayer must reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital ), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

The taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he has fallen into the so-called “fine mesh” of the lion.

To find out if it’s in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the Federal Revenue’s website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue website itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

Refunds for declarations that present inconsistency (in a mesh situation) are released only after they have been corrected by the citizen, or after the taxpayer presents proof that his declaration is correct.

Refund batch dates

According to the Federal Revenue, five refund lots will be made available this year, on the days: