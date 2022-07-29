Instagram gives up showing full-screen videos in feed, like TikTok does | Technology

Instagram has stalled plans to show full-screen videos in its app’s feed, as it does on TikTok. A test of the new interface has been running with some users since May, but it will stop in a few weeks.

The main Instagram screen will also have fewer recommended posts, that is, those from profiles that are not followed by users.

The statements were made by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in an interview with the newsletter “Platformer”.

“I’m glad we took the risk – if we don’t fail once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” the exec said of testing the feed with full-screen videos. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup.”

The new interface and recommended posts were intended to capture people’s attention to Instagram with a look similar to TikTok, one of its main competitors.

On Monday (25), the influential sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared a publication that criticized the changes in the social network.

“Make Instagram be Instagram again. Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends,” the post reads.

In the interview, Mosseri said that the shift in focus from photos to videos has been noticeable for quite some time, even before TikTok’s growth, but admitted that Instagram’s tests in this direction have not yet worked out.

“For the new feed designs, people are frustrated and the usage data is not great,” the executive said.

According to Mosseri, Instagram will roll back its plans and show fewer recommended posts to users. The idea is to improve the algorithm that is used to customize the content that appears for each person.

“When you discover something in your area that you haven’t followed before, there should be a high bar – it should be great,” said Mosseri. “You should be happy to see him. And I don’t think that’s happening enough right now.”