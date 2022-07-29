Instagram goes back and will remove changes similar to TikTok

It’s been some time since the Goal has been trying to modify its platforms to be “coincidentally similar” to the TikTok. However, it appears that the company turned back in some changes within Instagram after it suffered several criticisms, including from famous personalities like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

According to Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, the company needs to “take a big step back and regroup.” Initially, the response to criticism and requests for “Instagram to become Instagram again” was to invest even more heavily in the changes, pumping the feed in reels and videos. Mark Zuckerberg had also said that Instagram and Facebook would continue to show even more “recommended” posts over the next two years.

Now, Mosseri said that Instagram will pull back some of the changes it made, even if he didn’t give too many details. In an interview for the newsletter platformerhe mentioned that he’s glad Instagram took the risk, but the company has listened to the complaints.

Even Mosseri acknowledged that "usage data [do novo visual do Instagram] are not great".

What we do know is that the number of recommended posts and accounts, which have no link to who you follow, will be “temporarily reduced”. The controversial redesign that features photos and videos in full screen will also be discontinued for the share of users who received it.

However, the head of Instagram has already clarified that at least the volume of recommendations should come back at some point when the platform improves the ranking and recommendation algorithms.