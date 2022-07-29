installment of R$ 1,212 EARLY for August? See PIS 2022 CALENDAR and PIS 2022 TABLE

according to Ministry of Economyabout 500 thousand workers did not withdraw BRL 1,212O PIS 2022.
CHECK HERE if you will withdraw R$ 1,212 in August
The good news is that the withdrawal can still be carried out. See details below:
As has been said, the PIS of those who worked in the year 2020 was released only this year – the PIS 2022.
As a result, the PIS of those who worked in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 – had to be postponed, with no start date determined.
WHO IS RIGHT TO THE PIS; WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2022
Who is entitled to PIS 2022 workers who:
- They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;
- Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;
- Have updated data in the registry;
- They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.
PIS PAYMENT; HOW TO RECEIVE THE PIS?; PIS WITHDRAWAL
As is known, the PIS it is paid to workers of private companies and can be withdrawn through Caixa Econômica Federal.
O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.
The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:
- at ATMs;
- at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;
- at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.
TABLE PIS; TABLE OF PIS 2022; 2022 PIS TABLE
THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.
- 1 month worked – R$ 101;
- 2 months worked – R$ 202;
- 3 months worked – R$ 303;
- 4 months worked – R$ 404;
- 5 months worked – R$ 505;
- 6 months worked – R$ 606;
- 7 months worked – R$ 707;
- 8 months worked – R$ 808;
- 9 months worked – R$ 909;
- 10 months worked – R$ 1,010;
- 11 months worked – R$ 1,111;
- 12 months worked – BRL 1,212.
In general, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.
PIS CALENDAR; PIS 2022 CALENDAR; 2022 PIS CALENDAR
O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.