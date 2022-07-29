Inter confirms forward Mikael until July 2023: “Fight for titles” | International

Inter confirmed the signing of striker Mikael, ex-Sport, until July 2023 on loan. The announcement of the gaucho club also came with the first statements of the player, who highlighted the fight for titles in the season.

As the ge advanced during the day, Mikael agreed with Inter and was at CT Parque Gigante this Thursday afternoon. The striker met his teammates and talked to coach Mano Menezes and has already worn the club’s shirt.

– I’ve been following some games, Inter are doing very well, fighting for the title in both competitions. It’s normal for a giant club like Inter to be fighting for titles. It would be something wonderful in my career to win titles with Inter – highlighted Mikael.

Being in a club that competes in competitions to be champions is something that makes me happy and motivated to continue. — Mikael

1 of 1 Mikael, Inter signing — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Mikael, Inter reinforcement — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

The 23-year-old, 1.84m left-handed forward’s interest in football is nothing new. Before the transfer to Italian football, he was already monitored by the athlete analysis sector. The first poll for the player’s staff took place a few weeks ago.

To be registered in the Sudamericana, the striker needs to enter the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) by the end of Friday’s workday.