Internacional x Atlético-MG: Cuca has all the players available and outlines team for (re)debut | athletic-mg

This Thursday, the training was tactical and had the presence of President Sérgio Coelho. Cuca’s team needs a victory after losing to Corinthians, in the last defeat, and to reach the goal proposed by the coach: to win 15 of the 19 home matches (and still count on Palmeiras stumbling to fight for the title).

The expectation to see which team Cuca will select is due to the decisive game against Palmeiras, on the 3rd, for Libertadores. Will the technician save? The trend is for maximum strength against Inter.

The Rooster returns to training this Friday. On Saturday morning, Cuca ends the preparation, and the squad travels to Porto Alegre, for the coach’s debut. Arana commented on the match against Inter and how the squad is facing this “decision”.