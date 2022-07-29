Iran: NGOs denounce increase in executions to relieve prisons | World

More than 250 people have been executed by Iranian justice since the beginning of the year, according to a statement released by two NGOs, including Amnesty International, on Wednesday (27). This number is already close to the number of executions carried out throughout 2021.

In June 2022, at least twelve people were executed in a single day in the province of Alborz in the northwest of the country, as well as in Sistan and Balochistan in the southeast. The Iranian government has been violently repressing protests against the poor living conditions of the population, affected by a serious economic crisis.

For Roya Boroumand, director of the Abdorrahman Boroumand centre, one of the NGOs that signed the statement, the problem of prison overcrowding is the main cause of the increase in executions.

“These guidelines were given by the head of the Iranian judiciary and even by the Supreme Guide himself in recent months, so that measures are taken to reduce the prison population”, he said in an interview with RFI. “Among these measures, the most visible and easiest it is to speed up the process of each case. But in a country where judicial procedures are already systematically violated, this ends up leading to judgments and summary executions”, he denounces.

Boroumand fears that this increased pace of executions is just the beginning. “We are very concerned because this already happened in the 2000s, also because of overcrowding in prisons. Likewise, authorities had given guidelines to more quickly handle ongoing cases. According to some reports in 2015, there were over 1,054 executions,” he notes.

Iran is the country that most uses the death penalty in the world, along with China and Saudi Arabia. Most executions are related to homicides or drug trafficking and are carried out by hanging.

Repression in the world of cinema

Unionists, intellectuals, but also filmmakers were arrested, including director Mohammad Rasoulof, whose film “The Devil Doesn’t Exist”, about the death penalty in Iran, won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 2020. , award-winning Iranian director Jafar Panahi and Mostafa Aleahmad were arrested in Iran.