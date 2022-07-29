Irma leaves Trindade and goes to Rio de Janeiro in Pantanal

Sister (Camila Morgado) became deeply involved with Trinity (Gabriel Sater) to the point of starting a serious relationship within the farm, leaving everyone surprised by the news, but now she makes an important decision that could change everything. In the next chapters of wetlandJove’s aunt (Jesuíta Barbosa) will move away from the guitar player and leave for Rio de Janeiro, leaving him distressed.

Everything happens when Irma discovers that she is pregnant with Trindade, getting very scared because she thought it would never happen to her, but she is still not entirely sure about it, despite the guitarist stating with all the letters that it was real. However, Mariana (Selma Egrei) doesn’t like to hear about it at all, because she didn’t want her daughter to get pregnant with a pawn, and convinces her daughter to return to Rio de Janeiro and see a doctor to confirm her situation. .

Mariana convinces Irma to go to Rio de Janeiro and confirm her pregnancy. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It is at this moment that Trindade is distressed by the departure of his beloved, but is prevented by Mariana who warns him not to interfere in this trip, as they need a medical confirmation of the pregnancy. Part of the pawn’s concern comes from the fear of losing her or that she decides not to have the child, since he has a pact with the devil.

Now, Irma goes into a big process to find out if she is really pregnant and what she will do with it, as she has no doubts that she loves Trindade, but her fear of what could still happen makes everything more difficult.