Is TikTok-style video platform paying per view? Do users get $55.00 per day?

Nowadays, who wouldn’t want to make money online? Even more without having to make any kind of effort or investment? At first glance, this is the purpose of micro-task applications. These apps primarily offer small payments to users who perform simple activities. Recently, youtubers have started touting Tick Watch, a TikTok-style platform, which is reportedly paying BRL 50 a day.

However, the public wants to know: does the app really pay? Or is it just another virtual scam? After all, countless micro-task apps hide pyramid schemes and digital fraud. Therefore, distrusting the promises of Brazilian youtubers is always a good deal. In this sense, here is everything you need to know about the Tick Watch: how it works, how users can earn money and their trust level. Read with attention.

Tick ​​Watch – How to download TikTok style platform?

The Tick Watch app, first and foremost, is only available on the Play Store. Therefore, the application only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system. So far, about 1 million people have downloaded the platform – which proves its great popularity. Even so, Tick Watch is nowhere near as famous as TikTok, which already has a billion active users. In addition, the description and interface of Tick Watch are available in Portuguese, but they are clearly automatic translations of content in other languages.

See too: App pays in 5 MINUTES? Youtuber reports receiving BRL 40.00 through this mobile game

How to make money on Tick Watch?

Just as Brazilian youtubers claim, Tick Watch really looks like TikTok. The income generation model, therefore, is the same. Users receive rewards for completing different types of tasks. These include watching videos, checking in daily and sharing the referral link. In any case, just complete the tasks, reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and eventually request payments.

However, the promise of “R$ 50 per day”, promoted by Brazilian youtubers, is completely exaggerated. Firstly, Tick Watch payouts are much smaller. In addition, the app is an international platform. Therefore, transfers take place in dollars, always via PayPal. Therefore, it is not possible to earn “R$ 50 every day”as payments take from 24 hours to 7 business days to clear.

See too: Basic tasks app paying up to R$ 30.00 in 5 minutes? Understand how it works and find out if it’s reliable

Is Tick Watch Reliable? Does TikTok-style platform really pay?

On the Play Store, the Tick Watch only secured a grade of 3.3 (out of 5), considered terrible. The score alone reveals that the app is unreliable. User comments echo this opinion. According to subscribers, Tick Watch is nothing more than a scam. In reviews, users say that the app fails to count coins and direct payments. Finally, we found no convincing evidence of withdrawals or transfers. In summary, we do not recommend downloading. Finally, see below some reports and draw your own conclusions..

“Dear Friends DO NOT INSTALL THIS APP! It’s another fraud and deceptive, right away I had problems and I was deceived, even though I was a first time user, so far I haven’t received a user reward.” – Clebson Magalhaes.

“Terrible!! Horrible!! I did two tasks, first I downloaded the BV app, I did everything right, all the procedure for opening the account, in time to earn the coins, where’s it? Hey! No reward.” – Carlos Eduardo.

“Poor quality! I’m almost to 3 reais. When I went to get the reward, the screen went blank out of nowhere. They say you can only take out with 5 with the intention of bugging the App and not being able to withdraw. It’s personal fraud!” – Evalda Souza.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kuaiyin.tick. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.