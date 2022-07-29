Isa Cteep (TRPL4) sees profit fall 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, to R$ 74.1 million

Isa Cteep (TRPL3;TRPL4) reported consolidated net income of R$ 74.1 million in the 2nd quarter of this year, which represents a decrease of 70.1% compared to the profit of the same stage of 2021, the company informed on the night of this Thursday (28).

Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was BRL 555 million in 2Q22, a 12% reduction compared to Ebitda in the same period in 2021. The Ebitda margin was 75.7%. in 2Q22, down 3.9 pp year-on-year.

According to the company, the result is mainly explained by the reduction in net revenue due to the reduction in the volume of RBSE after its reprofiling, which took place from July 2021.

the projection Refinitiv was a profit of R$ 288 million, Ebitda of R$ 960 million and net revenue of R$ 842 million.

Net revenue totaled BRL 732.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 7.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

Return on equity (ROE) was 6.5% in the second quarter of this year, down 17.9 pp from the same period in 2021.

The net financial result was negative by R$301 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 117.5% over the financial losses of the same stage in 2021.

The equity income result was positive by R$4.1 million in 2Q22, 63% lower than that recorded in 2Q21, mainly due to the increase in financial expenses at IE Ivaí, with a reduction of R$11.5 million in equity from ISA CTEEP , considering a 50% interest in the Company.

PMSO (manageable) was R$ 146.6 million in 2Q22, an increase of 7.1% compared to the same period of the previous year.

On June 30, 2022, Isa CTEEP’s net debt was R$7.343 billion, an increase of 10.3% compared to December 2021.

