Ismaily bids farewell to Shakhtar after nine years and reveals polls from Brazil | international football

Little by little, each of the 13 Brazilians who were part of Shakhtar Donetsk’s squad said goodbye after the beginning of the War in Ukraine. It will be up to left-back Ismaily to end the club’s long relationship with Brazilian football. After nine years, he will leave the Ukrainian team and will be the last Brazilian to say goodbye to the team..

In an interview with ge, Ismaily, 32, tells how it hurts to see conflict in a country where he lived for almost a decade. Since the beginning of March, he has been in Brazil, in Ivinhema-MS, his hometown, and is evaluating the future. But the side, who came to be summoned by Tite in the Selectionunderstands that it is time to put an end to the long relationship with Shakhtar.

“The priority is to be part of a serious project in which I feel capable of contributing. It’s been nine years at Shakhtar, many achievements and a lot of learning, now it’s time for new challenges”, says Ismaily.

Ismaily has never worked professionally in Brazil. Created from the base of Desportivo Brasil, he went to Estoril, from Portugal, in 2009. He passed through Olhanense and Braga until arriving at Shakhtar in 2013. The full-back has not played an official game since December last year and says he received polls from teams Brazilians. But he wants to stay in European football.

“I have always prioritized returning to Europe, but I talked to some Brazilian clubs and there is indeed that possibility”, he guarantees.

The Mato Grosso do Sul player was called up by Tite for the friendlies against Russia and Germany, in March 2018. He did not enter the field at the time and has not been called up by the coach since. At Shakhtar, Ismaily made 228 appearances, scored 16 goals and won 13 titles, including six editions of the Ukrainian Championship.

The difficult goodbye to Shakhtar

Ismaily had one more year of contract with Shakhtar, until June 2023. According to him, in his case, it was the club that chose to suspend the contract, after the FIFA allows such a measure for athletes who play for Ukrainian and Russian teams. The Brazilian says that, since then, the team has never been in contact.

“Communication with Shakhtar, in my case, almost didn’t exist”, says Ismaily.

– I would only have one more year of contract, and with the suspension of contracts by FIFA for that period, Shakhtar opted for the interruption of my contract. I don’t know if there was any kind of assistance for players with a longer contract time, but obviously there must have been more communication between them – says the side.

Ismaily, however, says he understands Shakhtar’s stance in his case.

– The club is going through a difficult time and I understand the decisions perfectly and I hope they have a future.

The Brazilian lived for almost 10 years in Ukraine. He came to live in Donetsk in 2013 and early 2014, city ​​taken over by Russian separatists in a conflict eight years ago. Shakhtar then passed through Lviv, Kharkiv and finally settled in Kiev. Until the Russian invasion in February of this year.

“It is difficult to see the team and the country in such a difficult situation. It was nine years in Ukraine, and during that period, two wars. It is sad to see such a welcoming country and people being cowardly attacked by Russia,” says Ismaily.

Check out the situation of each of the Brazilians who was/is part of Shakhtar: