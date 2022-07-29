‘I’ve never seen such mobilization of entrepreneurs’

The mobilization of businessmen around political issues has never been greater than seen today, on the eve of the presidential elections, says the president of the paper and cellulose giant Suzano, Walter Schalka – one of the signatories of the letter in defense of democracy released on Tuesday -Friday, 26th. For the executive, the productive sector understood that it has, indeed, the function of demanding a strategic planning for the Country – something that he says has not existed for some time. Therefore, he defends the end of polarization and the debate of relevant topics. “We have to seek pacification, the return of hope and the reunification of families and WhatsApp groups, instead of the polarization we are experiencing.”

Read the main excerpts from the interview below:

What is your expectation about the presidential election?

We have to seek the pacification of Brazil, the return of hope and the reunification of families and WhatsApp groups, instead of the polarization we are experiencing. It is essential to discuss the real problems that Brazil has, which are very serious and need to go through structuring solutions. We have to resolve the issue of education, which, despite being universal, is of low quality, social inequality and lack of employment, as well as the administrative inefficiency of the State. We need to get out of the small discussion and build a pro-Brazil solution.

like mr. see the environmental issue in the country?

Brazil has a unique opportunity in the world. Global warming is indisputable. What we are looking for now are ways to reverse it. This has to do with the very rapid reduction of carbon emissions, but also with regeneration. Brazil has the largest forest in the world. If Brazil arrives in the countries of the Northern Hemisphere and proposes to charge billions of dollars a year for its preservation, it is very cheap for the world. In addition, there is the social problem of the Amazon, which is very serious. We are in a position to hold negotiations with our heads held high, so that the preservation of the Amazon is aimed at all Brazilians, and not at the illegals who benefit from deforestation.

Regarding the election, is it important for the business community to position itself together?

I have never seen, in my personal experience, the mobilization in the business world that I am seeing right now. It seems that the chip has fallen on the relevant role that we have. Our votes are the same as everyone else’s. But we can be opinion leaders and clearly state (our positions) for all Brazilians.

Is Brazil missing a country project? Are we adrift?

Long time. When a CEO takes over a company, the first thing to do is strategic planning. When a president is elected, he needs to think like a state. What is the project for the future and how to generate an adequate quality of life? We cannot just be an exporter of commodities. What is our position on the issue of global digitization? Excluding companies like Embraer and Weg, with significant global participation outside of commodities, how do we turn this game around and prepare Brazil for the future?

Where are the projects in Mato Grosso do Sul and Espírito Santo?

We have multiple projects. We have a project to increase the forest base, we are doing a retrofit of the Aracruz plant, with investments of more than R$ 600 million. We are building a pulp mill with investments of around R$ 19 billion, of which R$ 14.7 billion in the industrial part and the rest in the logistics area. We are finishing a new terminal in Itaqui, in Maranhão. Our policy is to reinvest 90% of our cash generation. In 2022, it will be R$ 16.1 billion. It is one of the largest private investment programs in Brazil. Next year it will be something of the same magnitude.

What is Suzano’s environmental work?

We have no environmental footprint, we are carbon negative. We expanded our forest base, but preserved 1 million hectares (of native forest). We will increase our conservation base and plant 30 thousand hectares of native forests. In addition, we plant 800,000 trees a day, 365 days a year. It is the largest forestry planting program in the world.

Has the importance of Suzano’s own brands, geared to retail, grown?

Four years ago, this consumer goods business was a PowerPoint presentation. We started from scratch, and analysts asked me what the competitive advantage was, because we didn’t have brands and distribution. He said he had cost competitiveness and accumulated ICMS. As we are exporters, we receive credits and have zero ICMS on departure. We were ponding ICMS. To solve this, we set up this operation. Today, we have 60% of the market in the North, 28% in the Northeast and we are leaders in Rio and Espírito Santo. Today, we have branding and distribution, all built in-house.

When will the new factories be launched?

The Aracruz plant will be number one in the world in terms of competitiveness. We are on schedule and we are 21% complete. There are 4,000 workers on site, a number that will reach 10,000 in the coming months. We want to increase our cost competitiveness to enter other businesses. We are working with cellulose to be used in clothes. We have a startup in Finland, Spinnova, which has two factories, including one in Brazil, in a pilot model. We also believe that the tree will serve as a basis for the production of bio-oil to replace fossil fuels.

What does the company do to develop communities in the cities where it operates?

There are three ESG goals. The first is to sequester 40 million tons of carbon by 2025. The second is to take 10 million tons of plastics from nature by 2030. The third is to lift 200,000 people out of poverty, seeking to provide sustainable income to communities and providing education for next generation.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.