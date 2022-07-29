Jessica Beatriz denies rumors about friction with Virginia

Jessica Beatriz Costa, daughter of Leonardo and half-sister of Zé Felipe, used social media today to deny that she has friction with her sister-in-law Virginia.

In a question box on Instagram Stories, a fan asked if she and the influencer got along well.

“Do you and Virginia get along well? I don’t see her with you when you have parties,” wrote the netizen. “Obviously we get along! Posting a photo and video is not the same thing as ‘getting along’ with someone,” Jessica warned. “Here’s the tip,” she added.

Jessica also asked: “PS. I’ve answered this question a thousand times, it’s time to change the record.”

Jéssica Costa, Leonardo’s daughter, responds to a fan about her sister-in-law, Virginia, the wife of her brother, Zé Felipe Image: Playback/Instagram

The fan’s question comes after Pedro Leonardo, Jessica’s brother, is not invited to his father’s birthday. Thais Gebelein, Pedro’s wife, revealed that she, her husband and two daughters did not know that the event would take place.

“We didn’t go to the farm. We didn’t know we would have the celebration”, said the influencer in Instagram Stories after being asked by followers.

Fans questioned how the firstborn’s relationship with the singer was going and, sought by splashLeonardo’s press office highlighted that the sertanejo has no conflict with his son, and confirmed that the sertanejo traveled just to rest, without having planned a celebration for his birthday.

Like Peter, other brothers were not invited. Of Leonardo’s six children, only three went to the party: Zé Felipe, Jéssica Costa and Monyque Isabella. The internet did not forgive.