Jesuit Barbosa poses nude, breaks the internet and takes the breath away from netizens: “Perfect…”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago

Jesuit posed nude for the cover of Elle Men magazine

Jesuit Barbosa plays Jove in "wetland"
© Reproduction / TV GloboJesuit Barbosa plays Jove in “Pantanal”
the talent of Jesuit Barbosa can be found in the novelwetland”. The young Jove’s protagonist became one of the most beloved characters in the plot and the Brazil cries out for the boy’s romance with Juma. Before joining the soap opera, the actor had already worked in films, plays and Globe chose to take advantage of the artist’s dedicated work.

So much recognition was seen this Thursday (28), in the publication of Elle Men. Jesuit Barbosa was the cover of the magazine and the photo took the breath of the actor’s fans. This is because in the editorial, the interpreter poses nude and displays the toned body. “Perfect!!!!! I am so proud and happy to see his art reaching further!! Instagram.

The report’s editor, Luigi Torre, spoke about the experience of working with Jesuit and what was the proposal with the photo. In the journalist’s view, the aim was to create “possibilities for understanding masculinities and representations of men beyond traditional molds”, he said.

“For us, it was very important that this edition was not carried out within the heteronormative framework of men’s publications of the 1990s, 2000s and even some of today”, he pointed out. In the text, Jesuit also talks about sexuality, work and experience as a young person, in “wetland”.

