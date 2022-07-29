Joaquim points a gun at Davi and Isadora in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

It all starts when Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) raises the suspicion that Isadora and Davi are having an affair. Angry, Joaquim takes his mother’s gun and goes to Dorinha’s house.
“If they are, I will wash my honor and kill them both!”, he will threaten.
Upon arriving at the big house, Joaquim will be warned by Manuela (Mariah da Penha) that Isadora is in the room with Rafael/Davi.
“How it is? The gabiru in the room with my wife and I can’t have access to her?”
Joaquim points a gun at Davi and Isadora in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Joaquim will then enter like a madman with his gun in his hand. And, upon reaching the room, he will see Isadora and Davi kissing!
“Do I disturb the party?”, he will say, already aiming at the two of them.
“For God’s sake, what weapon is that?”
Davi will have flashes of memory of the day of Elisa’s (Larissa Manoela) death and will panic so that history does not repeat itself.
“Not again! It won’t hurt Isadora!”
Isadora puts herself in front of David to defend her love for Joaquim in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Joaquim will promptly respond with a threat…
“I’m going to hurt you, bastard! I will wash my honor with your blood!”
Will Joaquim be able to shoot? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
29 Jul
Friday
Úrsula worries about Joaquim’s outburst. Matias denies to Olivia that he was involved in Elisa’s death and threatens Heloísa. Onofre confronts Abel about the complaint about Lucinha’s participation in the soccer team. Matias has a breakdown and Elias intervenes. Heloísa asks Olivia to stay away from Matias. Eugênio comforts Violeta, who suffers from Matias and Heloísa’s betrayal. Joaquim has a disagreement with Abel, who promises revenge. David frees Isadora and everyone denounces Joaquim’s attitude. Leonidas meets Nise da Silveira and introduces Matias to the psychiatrist. Salvador gives Enrico and Emília a voice of arrest. Joaquim catches Davi and Isadora together.
