Jojo Todynho gives enough and discloses her husband’s salary: “He earns a lot”

Speechless, Jojo Todynho exposes Lucas Souza’s salary to counter accusations

Last Thursday, the 28th, the singer Jojo Todynhowho does not shy away from a controversy, released the verb on her social networks after being accused of supporting her husband, Lucas Souza.

In an outburst, Jojo Todynho said that her husband works as an army officer and even opened up the salary he receives to prove that he does not need his financial help.

“A so-and-so posted in her stories that I play my husband. I’m going to refresh people’s memory. My husband is an army officer. My husband attends two colleges”, began Jojo Todynho.

Jojo Todynho revealed that her husband earns R$8,000 per month, not counting other projects parallel to his main profession: “If a person who earns much more than the minimum wage and is studying Economics doesn’t know how to manage his money, he’s screwed, right? “Sorry, I met my husband in Cancún, okay? If he was tough, my love, he wouldn’t be in Cancún.”

“I believe in a world where there are honest people who don’t need to be in relationships because of money. I’m a fucked up woman, well resolved, millionaire, I’ve always worked to go after mine. No man ever got anything from me“, he added, reinforcing that he does not support anyone with whom he has a relationship.

After being arrested, Ronaldinho Gaúcho lives a new millionaire scandal with emptied accounts and asset pledge “Do you want to talk?”, Renata Fan chats with a commentator from Jogo Aberto and he goes off the air: “Not here” Bacci goes off the air at Cidade Alerta and Record receives the worst news when he sees a star signing with his rival: “After 8 years”

Singer detonates global actor

After all the controversy involving Caio Castro, after the actor confessed that he doesn’t like having to pay the bill when he goes out with a pareira. Jojo Todynho detonated the actor and exposed his opinion.

“I speak with propriety. No man I got involved I thought about building a family, do you know why? Because they didn’t treat me the way I deserve. My husband is f*ck, he works his guts out to please me. Guess who wins triple it? Still who to split the bill?”, she shot.

“That’s why I tell you, value yourself because our razor is expensive. If you put it on the bill, it doesn’t come close to the restaurant bill. Being a woman is expensive, having a woman is even more expensive. So, value yourself”, asked Jojo Todynho.