José de Abreu’s wife reports scare after having a perforated uterus

the makeup artist Carol Jungerwho is the actor’s wife José de Abreuused his social networks this Thursday (28), to share a medical report with his followers and to alert other women, who like her, they may be experiencing the same problem.

In this ocasion, Carol revealed that she discovered a perforation in her uterus, after noticing abnormal bleeding. She said that, at first, she was worried trying to understand what was happening. Nonetheless, after undergoing tests, she discovered that her uterus had been punctured by the IUD.

“About a month ago, I started having abnormal bleeding, which was not my period. I called my gynecologist and he prescribed me a medicine to take for two weeks. And he assured her that the bleeding would stop, and it did. The day after I finished taking the medicine, it all came back again. I started to really worry and went to the office in person to take exam orders.”reported the makeup artist.

José de Abreu’s wife explained that had to wait a few days to perform the exams, as he was solving problems with his health plan. During this time, she became even more tense.

“During these five days, I got really bad in my head, thinking about the various reasons I was bleeding like that. It wasn’t a little, it was a lot. To the point of making me weak and I was also having cramping. I’ve been using IUD for 6 years and thought it might have gotten out of place. Or it could have been pregnant and was having a miscarriage, or it could be cancer, some disease. I was really scared.” she told.

Carol Junger warned other women

With the exams in hand, Carol Junger discovered the reason for the bleeding. At the time, she had the wall of the uterus perforated by the IUD. “Of evils, the least! I’m going to have the IUD removed and my uterus will heal on its own. (…) My warning is for women to ‘listen’ to their bodies, pay attention to the signs, go to the gynecologist and do routine exams”finished.

A short time later, the makeup artist commented on social media that she had already removed the IUD and assured that she was fine. “Just to let you know that everything went well with the removal. It hurt, but a lot less than I was expecting. Now I’m fine”highlighted. “Now I’m going to wait for it to heal and life to follow.”, added.

