José Lucas embraces solitude and says goodbye to the farm in Pantanal

Former truck driver, ex-pawn and ex-lover. Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) decides to follow a new path after concluding that he may have failed in all his endeavors in the soap opera wetland. Soon, the firstborn of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will leave everyone emotional as he says goodbye to the farm and leaves in search of a lonely path to, perhaps, forget the suffering that afflicts his heart daily.

This is all because, in record time, José Lucas goes from heaven to hell in his love life, first engaging in a warm romance with Érica (Marcela Fetter) and quickly realizing that she is leaving, never to return. Afterwards, he is accepted by Juma (Alanis Guillen) in the tapera and nourishes the hope of finally starting a healthy relationship with the jaguar girl, who comes to her senses after a few days and runs after Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa).

The Universe will cause José Lucas to be sucked back into the Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

It is at this point that José Lucas makes the decision to abandon the life of disappointments on the farm and packs his bags in order to disappear from the map. The farewell will even leave José Leôncio and Filó (Dira Paes) overwhelmed by emotion, but like any good soap opera, there will be a twist to bring him back to the region.

This twist is called Erica. The journalist will return to the Pantanal accompanied by her father, a corrupt deputy who only thinks about his own navel and despises environmental causes, and simply reveals to José Lucas that she is expecting her child. The information is shocking, but it is nothing more than a lie created as an attempt to apply a blow to the heir of the Leôncio family. Apparently, he’d better have left earlier.