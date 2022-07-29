Josué Gomes, from Fiesp, signed a pro-Lula letter, says Bolsonaro

President says that pro-democracy manifesto is, in fact, in favor of the PT candidate for the Plateau

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said in his live this Thursday (28.Jul.2022) that the manifesto prepared by Fiesp defending democracy and justice is, in fact, in favor of the PT candidate for president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

At 15 minutes into his broadcast, Bolsonaro said: “I didn’t understand this note that was sponsored there by our dear son of Lula’s former vice president, José Alencar, Mr. Josué Gomes da Silva, president of Fiesp […] [É] a political-electoral note that was born, unfortunately, there at Fiesp. If I didn’t have the political bias in that note, I would sign it. But he returned to the defense side of another Power. I think the balance between the Powers has to exist. And we know where the imbalance is in Brazil. The actions are there. Let’s not expect the truth about this from the press.. […] say that the note [da Fiesp] it is against, it is clearly against my person… Which is in favor of the thief. I’m not going to say who this thief is, who has indebted Petrobras to R$900 billion from other governments”.

Bolsonaro’s reference is to the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo, Josué Gomes da Silva, son of José Alencar (1931-2011), vice president of the Republic for 8 years, when Lula commanded the Planalto, from 2003 to 2010. Fiesp is about to release the document “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”which has already received support from Febraban and from several trade union centrals.

Watch excerpts from live by Bolsonaro in which he talks about the manifesto (1min56s and 1min51):

Fiesp is holding rounds of conversations in the form of a Saturday meeting with candidates for President of the Republic. Bolsonaro’s participation is scheduled for August 12.

Later, in your liveBolsonaro again mentioned Josué and his father, remembering that he attended the wake of José Alencar (which was at the Planalto Palace in 2011) and offered condolences to the family.

“I know the affection that Josué Gomes has with his father, our former vice-president José Alencar. He [Alencar] he’s a reservist, he made War Shot. We talked a lot with him. I was here for his funeral, I greeted the family. But I regret here that Mr. Josue [que fez] a typically political-electoral note trying to take part of society to the other side”said.