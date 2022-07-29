Journalist Anna Ramalho’s body is laid to rest in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



The journalist died this Wednesday, aged 73, of a pulmonary embolism

Published 07/28/2022 17:15

Rio – The wake of journalist Anna Ramalho, who died this Wednesday (27), at the age of 73, as a result of pulmonary embolism, at Casa de Saúde São José, in Humaitá, South Zone of Rio, was held in a ceremony for relatives and friends, at the Carmo Memorial, in Caju, in the Port Zone of Rio. Her body will be cremated on Friday (29). In May of this year Anna announced the discovery of two tumors in her left lung, which she called militiamen. “The cancer news was given to me on May 3, the same date I was baptized, 73 years ago, the day I was reborn as a Christian. Today, May 30, closing the month of Maria, beautiful sun, unparalleled luminosity and mild temperature, I’m still full of hope for the first day of treatment ”, she revealed.

Although shaken by the news, the journalist was confident in the fight against cancer. “I suffered too, I won’t lie. I was shaken. But I’m already dusting off quickly. The important thing is to get well, to keep fighting to expel these bandit militiamen who are not going to take my territory under any circumstances,” she commented.

The journalist began her career in 1971 in the magazines Manchete and Pais&Filhos. The journalist also worked at the newsroom of O Estado de São Paulo, in Rio, and, between 1977 and 1990, she was editor of Coluna Carlos Swann, in the newspaper O Globo, leaving there to work in the column of Zózimo Barroso do Amaral, in the Jornal from Brazil (JB). In 1982 she went to DAY and together with Fred Suter he signed a column in the newspaper. In 2000 he returned to JB and, at the same time, created the website that bears his name.